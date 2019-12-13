Home Nation

Rape accused in UP warns survivor of consequences 'worse than Unnao' if she deposes before court

The accused allegedly on Tuesday pasted a warning outside the house of the 19-year-old survivor, who was scheduled to give her statement in a court on Friday.

By PTI

BAGHPAT: A rape accused out on bail here allegedly warned the survivor against deposing in the court or face consequences worse than the Unnao tragedy, in which a girl was burnt to death recently.

The note read if she testified in the court on Friday "the consequences will be very bad or worse than Unnao".

In a shock, the girl's family informed police after which accused Soharan was arrested, Baghpat SP Pratap Gopendra said on Friday.

The SP said security had been stepped up around the survivor's house and policemen would accompany her to the court in Delhi and bring her back.

The in-charge of the Badaut police station, R K Singh, quoting the complaint of the victim's father said the girl, who was taking coaching in Delhi, was allegedly gangraped by the youth and two others at his room in March 2018.

They had allegedly served her a cold drink laced with intoxicants.

They also made a video of the incident and raped her many times, threatening to upload it on social media, Singh said.

Fed up with the harassment, the girl informed her parents after which an FIR was lodged with the Mukherjee Nagar police in Delhi on July 9, 2018.

The case was being heard in a Rohini court in Delhi and the accused was out on bail, Singh said.

Soharan was reportedly pressuring the survivor and her family for a compromise, he added.

