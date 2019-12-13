Home Nation

UP 'Jallad', whose grandfather executed Indira's killers, ready to hang Nirbhaya convicts

Pawan Jallad said his grandfather had carried out the hanging of the two men involved in the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Published: 13th December 2019 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide, rope, hanging, hang

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid speculations that Nirbhaya's perpetrators would be hanged once one of their review petitions against death penalty is heard in SC on December 17, the hangman at the Meerut prison indicated that he was ready to carry out their execution in Tihar after their conviction in the rape and murder case of Nirbhaya on December 16, 2012.

A Delhi court will hear a plea seeking issuance of death warrants against the four people convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape-and-murder case on Wednesday.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora had deferred the matter till December 18, noting that the review petition of one of the convicts (Akshay Kumar) was pending before the Supreme Court for Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Nirbhaya rape case: Amid reports of execution, four convicts panicky, anxious inside Tihar

The court has been hearing a plea from Nibhaya's parents seeking to expedite the process to execute the convicts.

Pawan Jallad shared that his grandfather had carried out the hanging of the two men – Beant Singh and Satwant Singh -- involved in the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

However, giving weight to speculations about the possible execution of four convicts, Additional Director General (Prisons) Anand Kumar confirmed that Delhi's Tihar Jail had sent out a request to UP jail administration to arrange hangmen.

The ADG claimed that UP jail administration was asked by the Tihar jail authorities to provide two hangmen at short notice, but one of them was unwell and in Lucknow, the other one in Meerut had been asked to be prepared for the call.

Pawan Jallad, 55, said though unaware of the identity of the convicts, he was prepared to go to Tihar at 24-hour notice. However, he claimed that he was aware of the Nirbhaya case as it had hit the headlines in 2012.

Pawan Jallad said his father Babbhu and grandfather Kallu were also hangmen. He claimed to have helped his grandfather in five executions.

Pawan Jallad said his grandfather had carried out the hanging of the two men involved in the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Preparations

On preparations before any execution, Pawan Jallad said that the primary pre-requisites included the checking of the rope’s strength and the platform needed for hanging besides attending to the lever used for it. He added that the actual preparation was undertaken two to three hours before an execution early in the morning.

Jallad denied having any pressure as he would become a medium to punish those who had committed the most heinous crimes.

The four convicts in the Nirbhaya case -- Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh and Vinay Sharma – have been on the death row for two years.

The apex court had on July 9, last year, dismissed the review pleas filed by the three convicts – Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma -- saying no grounds were made out by them for review of the 2017 verdict.

Six people were convicted for brutally raping and murdering the 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus while she was on her way back home on December 16, 2012.

Of the six people convicted in the case, one was a minor, who was sent to a juvenile rehabilitation centre. He had come out after servicing three years there. Another convict Ram Singh had committed suicide in the Tihar Jail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pawan Jallad Indira Gandhi Nirbhaya
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp