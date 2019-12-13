Home Nation

Citizenship Bill: Spontaneous stir plunges Assam into chaos

People are coming out on the streets and joining the protests that have revived the memories of Assam agitation of 1980s.

Published: 13th December 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters clash with the police during their march against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati on Thursday.

Protesters clash with the police during their march against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Tens of thousands of anti-CAB protesters defied curfew and descended on the streets of Guwahati on Thursday, clashing with police and plunging Assam into chaos of a magnitude unseen since the violent six-year agitation by students that ended with the signing of the Assam Accord in 1985.

Braving tear gas and police firing and baton charges at several places, people joined the protests spontaneously cutting across political affiliations and in the absence of any political outfit leading them. In the evening, they staged a march to the heavily protected state secretariat and engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation.

ALSO READ: Citizenship Bill: Two killed in Assam police firing, curfew extended

The protesters come from all walks of life and age groups. The young, especially college students, seemed to be leading the massive upsurge with the elderly and even children joining the march on the streets carrying banners calling for withdrawal of the Bill.

The protests got a fillip on Thursday afternoon when popular theatre artist and film actor Jotin Bora resigned from the BJP, which he had joined last year. Four days ago, Bora had opposed the Bill and urged the government to reconsider it.

ALSO READ: Doubts over citizenship bill not baseless: Assam Speaker

Mobs have been pouring out from each lane and swelling by the minute and taking on the security forces in pitched battles like never seen before. Burning tyres, planks, signages, waste paper, they have been undeterred and willing to take on the forces.

WATCH | Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati

CM, Governor appeal for calm

While political leaders, especially from the ruling BJP, have been at the receiving end of people’s ire in Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appealed for calm saying “some sections were trying to aggravate the situation using the commoners as bait”. He asked people “not to fall into the trap of a vicious propaganda unleashed in Assam.”

Sonowal said PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have said the Assam Accord would be fully honoured. Asom Gan Parishad leader Prafulla Mahanta, however, said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill had compromised the Assam Accord. He warned that the protests could get out of hand since “people cannot be controlled by lathis.” Mahanta appealed to the President not to give his assent to the Bill.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi, too, urged the people to maintain restraint. The student community, he said, had “every right to agitate but they should do it in a peaceful manner without taking the law in their hands”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Bill Citizenship Bill Assam Assam violence
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp