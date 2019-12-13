Home Nation

What is Maharashtra government's stand on Citizenship Act: BJP asks CM Thackeray

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding immediate implementation of the "historic" amended Citizenship Act in Maharashtra.

Published: 13th December 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanding immediate implementation of the "historic" amended Citizenship Act in Maharashtra.

He also said that Thackeray should clarify his government's position, after Congress leader and minister Nitin Raut opposed implementation of the law in the state.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was approved by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this week.

The Act paves the way for granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have migrated after facing religious persecution.

"As you are aware, the historic Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament. It should be immediately implemented in Maharashtra as well once it comes into effect in the rest of the country after the President gives assent to it," Shelar said in the letter.

He criticised the Congress for opposing implementation of the law in the state and 'creating confusion'.

"Hence, you should clear the government's stand on the issue," Shelar demanded in the letter.

State BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said the Congress's stand reflects contempt for the Constitution and challenges Parliament's powers.

"This act is a historic step taken by the BJP to protect the human rights of minority community members persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

"Instead of supporting the step, the Congress is opposing it, which is shocking," Bhandari said in a statement.

Congress leader Sanjay Dutt hit back at BJP leaders, saying that like the British, they wanted to divide and rule.

"Chief ministers of Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala have already gone on record to state that they will not permit it to be implemented in their states. Does BJP spokesperson want to suggest that they do not know about constitutional obligations," he said in a statement. The BJP spokesperson had "closed his eyes to the burning North East", he said, and asked if the BJP wanted the peaceful atmosphere in Maharashtra to be vitiated.

".... there is no difference between BJP rule at the Centre and the British rule before Independence - both were /are keen to play the malafide politics of divide and rule," Dutt said.

He appealed the state government to reject the act, recalling the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers such as Jyotirao Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashish Shelar BJP Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra Citizenship Act CAB
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp