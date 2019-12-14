Home Nation

Congress' Bharat Bachao Rally organised to save Gandhi family, says Javadekar

The BJP leader said that the rally even was not aimed at saving Congress which witnessed two shameful consecutive defeats in general elections.

Published: 14th December 2019 07:03 PM

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

KANPUR: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday took a swipe at Congress, saying that its 'Bharat Bachao Rally' was not to save India but to the Gandhi family.

Speaking to media here, the BJP leader said that the rally even was not aimed at saving Congress which witnessed two shameful consecutive defeats in general elections.

"The rally was not for saving the country. It was not even for saving the Congress party but it aimed at saving the family," he told reporters.

READ| Modi made false promises to people to mislead them 6 yrs ago: Manmohan

Reacting on Rahul Gandhi's refusal to apologise on his 'rape in India' remark, Javadekar said the Congress leader's comment was "uncivilised" for which the country will not forgive him.

"He will not apologize about the statement that he made which was disrespectful to women. Even if he will apologize, the country will not forgive him. Nobody made such an uncivilized statement in the history of Indian politics," he said.

Organised at Ramlila Ground here, Bharat Bachao Rally was attended and addressed by several senior party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. 

TAGS
Bharat Bachao Rally Prakash Javadekar Rahul Gandhi
