Snowfall in major tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh

By PTI

SHIMLA: Famous tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh including Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri received snowfall overnight, the meteorological department said on Saturday.

Dalhousie received the highest snowfall (60 cm) in the state, followed by Kufri (20 cm), Manali (10 cm) and Shimla (8 cm), between 5.30 pm on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The snowfall brought cheers on the faces of tourists and hoteliers alike.

Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa also witnessed 13 cm snowfall each during the period, he added.