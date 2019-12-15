Home Nation

Anti Citizenship protests: Bengal BJP team meets PM Modi, apprises him of law and order situation

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who resolutely opposed the amended Citizenship Act, has appealed for peace and warned of stern action against those indulging in violence.

Published: 15th December 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A state BJP delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday and apprised him of the law and order situation in West Bengal, amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The delegation, led by party state general secretary Biswapriya Roy Chowdhury, met Modi at Andal airport in Paschim Bardhaman district where he had a stopover on his way to Jharkhand's Dumka for an election rally.

"We had a very short time. But we briefed him about the ongoing violence and arson in the state for the last three days.

ALSO READ: Anti-Citizenship Act stir enters third day in Bengal, internet services suspended

"We have told PM Modi, how the state government is doing nothing to control the situation," Roy Chowdhury said.

Protests continued in various parts of the state for the third consecutive day as incidents of violence were reported from Nadia, Birbhum, North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts.

Three railway stations were set on fire on Saturday and at least 25 buses have been torched.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who resolutely opposed the amended Citizenship Act, has appealed for peace and warned of stern action against those indulging in violence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Bengal BJP Citizenship Act CAB Anti Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp