Home Nation

Citizenship Act stir: AASU, artists back formation of an alternative to BJP, Congress

'They have unleashed their oppressive machinery on people. It is clear that the Sarbananda Sonowal government will be brought down,' said AASU president.

Published: 15th December 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Assamese film actor Ravi Sharma holds a placard as he takes part in a hunger strike organised by All Assam Students Union AASU in protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwhati Friday Dec. 13 2019.

Assamese film actor Ravi Sharma holds a placard as he takes part in a hunger strike organised by All Assam Students Union AASU in protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwhati Friday Dec. 13 2019. (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg on Sunday made a call for the formation of a new political party in Assam. It was instantly backed by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) which has been spearheading the protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, now ac Act.

Speaking at a protest demonstration “Concert for Peace and Harmony” at the Latasil playground in Guwahati, when an emotional Garg said, “We’ll launch our own party,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath seconded him saying “we are thinking in that direction”. Both were greeted with loud cheers by the crowd.

READ: Citizenship Act stir - Assam violence toll rises to five, curfew relaxed in parts of state

Nath added: “While AASU will remain apolitical, we are ready to go to that direction with the Shilpi Samaj” (forum of artists). He slammed the state’s BJP-led government for deaths and injuries caused to people in police firing. Garg said, “We can even burn Assam if we want”. He demanded the criminals involved in violent incidents be identified and taken to task.

In a video message, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had said the restive situation was created by elements who spread rumours and scared people into believing that 1.2 crore to 2 crore non-Muslims would migrate to Assam from Bangladesh. He said a “negligible” number of the immigrants, who have been living in Assam for years, would be able to register for citizenship.

But at the rally in Guwahati, advisor to AASU, Samujjal Bhattacharya, insisted the immigrants be sent to Gujarat by a train following their identification. He said Assam would not take the burden of a single immigrant, irrespective of faith, who came after March 24, 1971, which is the cut-off date of the Assam Accord.

READ: Call upon all sections of society to thwart elements misleading people in Assam, says Sarbananda Sonowal

Meanwhile, the flip flop by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) continued. After voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the party has now decided to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Brindaban Goswami, an AGP leader who resigned from the party two days ago, asked as to why the party’s lone Rajya Sabha MP, Birendra Prasad Baishya, had voted in favour of the Bill when the party was to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

The Guwahati unit of the AGP staged a protest on Sunday demanding the resignation of all three AGP ministers and Baishya.

National People’s Party (NPP) MP from Tura, Agatha Sangma said that she voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha since many concerns of the Northeast have been looked into and accommodated. “I urge the people to understand that,” Sangma said while speaking to The Sentinel.

Lok Sabha member from Meghalaya, Agatha Sangma, has also ruffled many a feather by voting in favour of the Bill. In the face of brickbats, she said the decision was made in consultation with her party, National People’s Party, leadership.

So far, 18 petitions have been filed in the SC by various groups and individuals challenging the Bill. The North East Students’ Organisation will also move the apex court against the Bill on Monday.

A union of state government employees has decided to observe a ceasework stir on December 18 across the state. The union said jobs were not bigger than the motherland. Similarly, AASU will stage a three-day “satyagraha” beginning on Monday.

In the river island Majuli, Satradhikars (heads of Vaishnavite religious centres) threatened to come to Guwahati in 100 boats to stage a protest. Sonowal will lead a delegation of legislators of his BJP and allies AGP and Bodoland People’s Front to Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam AASU All Assam Students Union CAB Citizenship act
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp