Bihar CM Nitish Kumar writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking countrywide ban on pornographic sites

Kumar had announced before a massive gathering of people that he would soon write to the Prime Minister seeking a complete ban on pornographic sites.

Published: 16th December 2019 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 08:16 PM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday shot-off a letter to the Centre urging to ban all the porn sites and availability of ‘inappropriate content’ on the social sites across the country, which proffered voyeuristic pleasures through video clips of rapes and porn.

"In my opinion, availability of such inappropriate content on the internet or social sites in the name of freedom of expression is unfair. Therefore, there is an urgent need to issue stern directions to the Internet Services Providers to ban it,” he wrote in his letter.

Kumar elucidated that ill-effects of technology and social media websites had started blurring the thoughts of users, mostly teenagers.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar has urged him to ban such sites which are affecting the ‘mindset of the youth’ and misleading them towards committing heinous crimes like rapes.

He also admitted that while the Information Technology Act 200 already exists to keep a tab on such activities, it is not proving to be an effective measure. He added that the apex court has also given directions on this issue from time to time.

