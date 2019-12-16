Citizenship Act stir: Mumbai students express solidarity with Jamia, AMU students

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hundreds of students staged a protest march here on Monday to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

Students from the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) gathered outside the college premises, carrying placards with anti-government slogans.

"The nation is dying while you are sleeping," read one of the placards.



ALSO READ | We are not scared, say girls who became face of anti-CAA protests at Jamia Millia Islamia

The students also shouted slogans against what they called "Godi Media".

They shouted slogans condemning "police brutality and violence" against the Jamia and AMU students.

"The time has come to speak up guys," shouted a student.

ALSO READ: Curfew eased off in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, helpline numbers launched

Students assembled outside the institute in Deonar and demanded scrapping the National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Act.

Fahad Ahmed, a second-year student of Ph.D. said Delhi Police should learn a lesson from Mumbai Police.

"We assembled here in large numbers but none of the officers even touched any student.

We are here against the government and brutality of Delhi Police," he told PTI.

"We are here since morning and protesting peacefully. We want Delhi Police officers to be held responsible for the Jamia incident," he said.