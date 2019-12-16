Home Nation

Northeast remains peaceful, Himanta Biswa Sarma urges people not to spread rumours on Citizenship Act

According to Hemanta Biswa Sarma, an estimated 5.42 lakh people (non-Muslims) will benefit from the CAA. The NRC saw a little over 19 lakh people being left out.

Published: 16th December 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Maumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam continued to remain peaceful although there was no letup in the protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, (CAA) even as the state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday urged people not to spread “rumours” that lakhs of people would migrate to Assam from Bangladesh to be beneficiaries of the CAA.

“It’s a rumour that people (from Bangladesh) will come. We are examining if some people are saying this out of their ignorance on the CAA or to disturb public peace and tranquility. We will find out what their intention is or if they are doing this to instigate the public or link it with something,” Sarma told journalists.

He appealed to people not to talk about things that were not in the new citizenship law. He said the CAA cut-off date is December 31, 2014, and it meant people who migrated before that day and have stayed in the country for five years would be able to register for citizenship.

According to him, an estimated 5.42 lakh people (non-Muslims) will benefit from the CAA. The National Register of Citizens (NRC) saw a little over 19 lakh people being left out.

Sarma said most people, involved in the recent violent incidents in Guwahati, were from outside the city.

ALSO READ: Citizenship Act stir - AASU leaders, 100 protesters detained in Guwahati, freed later

He also said 136 cases had been registered and 190 people arrested in connection with the violence and a high-level probe would be conducted into the incidents.

“The state government has no intention to control democratic protests. Let the democratic protests continue. The government will try to resolve issues through dialogues,” he said.

Talking on the arrest of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi, Sarma said the case had been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“A case against him (Gogoi) was registered with Chandmari police station (in Guwahati). That case is now being taken care of by the NIA,” he said.

Prior to his arrest, Gogoi had claimed that 1.9 crore “Bangladeshis” would come to Assam and the land, language and culture of the Assamese and other indigenous communities would be at stake.

Opposition Congress demanded the state government probe the incidents of police firing through a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court and pay compensation of Rs.20 lakh to Rs.25 lakh to each of the families of the five people killed during the violence. The party said it would not allow the CAA to be implemented in Assam till 2021 when the state elections would be held.

Meanwhile, the protests were staged peacefully in many parts of the state on Monday.

Samujjal Bhattacharya, who is the chief advisor to All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi were briefly detained by the police in Guwahati. The police took them into their custody on the first day of the AASU’s three-day “satyagraha”.

The students’ body said it would keep staging the protests. A protest programme will be organised by the AASU at Latasil playground in Guwahati on Tuesday.

As mobile internet service has been further suspended by another 24 hours till 7 pm of Tuesday, four PILs were filed in the Gauhati HC by three advocates and a journalist seeking the restoration of the service.

Curfew was relaxed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

Sixty passenger trains plying within the state and 19 long-distance trains were cancelled and about half a dozen flights were also cancelled on the day.

In Meghalaya, the situation was normal. Curfew, imposed in certain areas of the hill station, was relaxed from 6 am to 7 pm on Monday.

Mobile internet service continued to remain suspended there. The Meghalaya Peoples’ Human Rights Council (MPHRC) has urged the state government to lift the curfew.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Citizenship act CAA
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp