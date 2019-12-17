Home Nation

Char Dham priests write blood-letter to Prime Minister over new law

The associations, in the letter stated that the law aims to destroy the traditional system of the Char Dham including Badrinath shrine.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Badrinath Temple

Badrinath Temple

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Priests associations of Uttarakhand in a blood-written letter to Prime Minister of India has requested to intervene in a matter concerning new law about management of Char Dhams. 

Ashutosh Dimri from Badrinath Priests association said, "We request honourable Prime Minister to protect the sanctity of Char Dhams. We sincerely hope the PM will listen to us as a devotee and leader of this country."

The associations, in the letter stated that the law aims to destroy the traditional system of the Char Dham including Badrinath shrine. They further requested the PM to instruct the state government to roll back the law.

The priests' organizations will also be organizing a protest march on December 18 in Uttarkashi and on December 20 in Srinagar.

Krishnakant Kotiyal, president of the Priest Mahapanchayat and one of the under signatory said, "The state government has accepted in the assembly about shortcomings of the law. The law is to dismantle our long-cherished traditions and overtake the Char Dhams. I hope the honourable PM will take care of this."

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand transport department to issue online green cards for Char Dham vehicles

Earlier, this month, in a big win for the government, bill related to the management of Char Dham was passed after discussion in Uttarakhand state assembly. 

After discussion of over two hours, and suggestions to 'improvise' the law, the name of the bill was changed from Char Dham Shrine Board Management Bill 2019 to Uttarakhand Char Dham Devshtanam Management Board 2019. 

The state government has called a meeting of all stakeholders including traders, hotel owners, priests body and others to discuss objections on the law. The state government has promised to consider and amend the proposed law if needed through which the Char Dham and other 51 temples will be governed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Char Dham Prime Minister Char Dhams Prime Minister of India Badrinath shrine
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp