Char Dham priests write blood-letter to Prime Minister over new law

DEHRADUN: Priests associations of Uttarakhand in a blood-written letter to Prime Minister of India has requested to intervene in a matter concerning new law about management of Char Dhams.

Ashutosh Dimri from Badrinath Priests association said, "We request honourable Prime Minister to protect the sanctity of Char Dhams. We sincerely hope the PM will listen to us as a devotee and leader of this country."

The associations, in the letter stated that the law aims to destroy the traditional system of the Char Dham including Badrinath shrine. They further requested the PM to instruct the state government to roll back the law.

The priests' organizations will also be organizing a protest march on December 18 in Uttarkashi and on December 20 in Srinagar.

Krishnakant Kotiyal, president of the Priest Mahapanchayat and one of the under signatory said, "The state government has accepted in the assembly about shortcomings of the law. The law is to dismantle our long-cherished traditions and overtake the Char Dhams. I hope the honourable PM will take care of this."

Earlier, this month, in a big win for the government, bill related to the management of Char Dham was passed after discussion in Uttarakhand state assembly.

After discussion of over two hours, and suggestions to 'improvise' the law, the name of the bill was changed from Char Dham Shrine Board Management Bill 2019 to Uttarakhand Char Dham Devshtanam Management Board 2019.

The state government has called a meeting of all stakeholders including traders, hotel owners, priests body and others to discuss objections on the law. The state government has promised to consider and amend the proposed law if needed through which the Char Dham and other 51 temples will be governed.