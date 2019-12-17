Home Nation

Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with NRC: MHA

As per the MHA sources, the migrants will have to fulfil all other conditions for registration, naturalisation as an Indian citizen.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Ministry

Union Home Ministry (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Citizenship (Amendment) Act has nothing to do with National Register of Citizens (NRC) and it does not apply to Indian citizens, including Muslims, Home Ministry sources said on Tuesday.

The information was shared following incidents of violence across many states over the new Act.

"CAA has nothing to do with NRC and it does not apply to Indian citizens, including Muslims. It applies to only six religious communities facing persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," MHA sources said.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan hits out at Citizenship Act, says MNM opposed to NRC too

As per the source, CAA is a focused law and appropriate rules linked to it are being framed.

The Home Ministry sources earlier had informed that no migrant will automatically become citizen of India as per the CAA, and each one will have to apply online.

The new Act will apply to the migrants of six non-Muslim communities -- Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian -- who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution.

As per the Ministry sources, the migrants will have to fulfil all other conditions for registration, naturalisation as Indian citizen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act Citizenship Amendment Act protests Citizenship Amendment Act stir NRC CAA protests CAA stir
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp