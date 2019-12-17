Home Nation

Police firing on Jamia students brings back memories of Jallianwala Bagh, says Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that an 'atmosphere of fear' was being created with such actions (police crackdown).

Published: 17th December 2019 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the second day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra Assembly at Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur Tuesday Dec. 17 2019.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the second day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra Assembly at Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur Tuesday Dec. 17 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday likened the police crackdown on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Talking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhawan here, he said an "atmosphere of fear" was being created with such actions.

The Delhi-based university virtually turned into a battlefield on Sunday after police entered the campus and also used force, following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Reacting to it, Thackeray said, "There is a deliberate attempt to create an atmosphere of unrest in society. The way police opened fire on students by forcefully entering the compound, it appeared like the Jalianwala Bagh massacre."

He said fear was being created in the minds of the youth of the country.

ALSO READ: Stalin hits out at BJP over Citizenship Act, calls it 'hasty and autocratic'

"I feel no country can remain stable where youth are disturbed. I ask the Centre not to destabilize the youth of this country," he said.

Thackeray said the youth are the country's future and they have a lot of potential.

"The youth are like a bomb which should not be triggered. It is my humble request to the prime minister," the chief minister said.

On protests against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens, Thackeray said, "The state is peaceful so far."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Jamia Millia protests Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp