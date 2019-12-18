Home Nation

By giving death to Musharraf, Pakistan judiciary has shown itself in poor light: Saifuddin Soz

The former Union minister said that it was not the first time that Pakistan judiciary has gone 'berserk' by giving death sentence to Musharraf.

Published: 18th December 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz

Former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday said Pakistan's judiciary has shown itself in very poor light by sentencing to death former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, whose 'formula', he claimed, would have solved the Kashmir problem for good long ago.

A three-member bench of a special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, pronounced the verdict on Tuesday in the landmark high treason case launched against the ex-Pakistan Army chief in 2013 by the previous government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif there."Pakistan judiciary has once again shown itself in very poor light by proposing death sentence to General Pervez Musharraf for treason," the former minister told PTI.

ALSO READ| Musharraf can never be traitor; verdict 'received with lot of pain and anguish': Pakistan Army

Soz, who had been a long-term Parliamentarian from Jammu and Kashmir, said General Musharraf is known widely in India and Pakistan. "Nobody will agree with Pakistan judiciary that Musharraf be charged with treason," he claimed.

Soz said it was not the first time that Pakistan judiciary has gone "berserk" by giving death sentence to Musharraf. "As per my knowledge, General Musharraf conducted himself superbly well as far as the relation between India and Pakistan is concerned. Kashmir problem would have solved for good long back had his 'formula' was accepted," he said.

ALSO READ| Twitter reacts to former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's death sentence, some hail, others oppose

The court found the ailing 76-year-old retired General, now living in Dubai on self-exile, guilty of high treason by abrogating the Constitution and imposing extra-constitutional emergency in Pakistan in November 2007.

