Nitish 'missing' posters emerge in various locations of Patna

Published: 18th December 2019 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

'Missing' posters of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

PATNA: As tension over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) engulfs Bihar, posters of 'missing' Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were seen at various places here on Tuesday.

It is not yet known who put up the posters targeting the Chief Minister at various locations including Veerchand Patel Road, Airport Road as they don't carry the name of any person, party or organisation.

Some of the posters read: 'Deaf, dumb and blind Chief Minister' below which there is a photograph of Nitish Kumar and then it is written 'Missing, missing, missing'.

Another poster reads: "Silent on #CAB-NRC... Missing... Watch this face with attention, he has neither been seen nor heard... Bihar will forever be indebted to the person who finds him."

"Invisible Chief Minister - who is seen only when he takes the oath."

These posters have gone viral on social media also.

The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (United) posted these posters on its official Twitter handle and said: "The Janata Dal (United) Chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is silent over important national issues of CAA, NRC. There are posters across the state capital saying 'Nitish Kumar missing'. The silence of Nitish Kumar is dangerous for Bihar. He is still trying to find excuses."

