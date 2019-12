62 arrested, notices to 3 thousand to abstain from protests: Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Keeping in mind the scheduled protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the administration has placed 62 people from across the state under arrest, and has urged close to three thousand others not to take part in demonstrations and rallies, according to the Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Thursday.

"We have arrested 62 people from all over the state, including from places such as Meerut, Aligarh, Mau, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Aligarh. Three people arrested from Meerut were held for distributing inflammatory pamphlets," Singh told ANI here.

"We have also sent notices to approximately 3,000 people requesting them to abstain from any kind of protest, demonstration and any kind of violence," he added. Singh added that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the state and adequate forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.

"Various organisations had called for public agitation programs at various locations in Uttar Pradesh. Keeping that in mind Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed throughout the state, therefore, no assembly of more than four people is allowed. We urge people to desist from taking part in protests," he said.

"We have also deployed extra battalions of police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and increased the frequency of patrolling vehicles in the entire state," Singh added. Meanwhile, the city police team in Lucknow, under the guidance of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), nabbed three people accused of rumour-mongering on social media.

The three accused, namely, Fawad, Sadan Ali and Ali Mullah Khan were arrested from different parts of the city and sent to jail.