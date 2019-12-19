Home Nation

BJP superhero at publicity, super zero at work: Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre

The fifth and the final phase of Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held on December 20.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is greeted by party workers in Pakur, Jharkhand, on Wednesday | Pti

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Addressing her maiden election rally in Jharkhand on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandi Vadra launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of running away from the real issues.

“BJP sarkar prachar me superhero hai, aur kam me super zero (BJP government is a superhero in publicity and super zero at work),” she said accusing the BJP government of making excuses like a child who has failed in school.

ALSO READ | 'Elect government that listens to students': Priyanka slams Citizenship Act in poll-bound Jharkhand

A day after PM Modi dared the Congress to grant citizenship to all Pakistani nationals, Priyanka challenged him to speak on issue such as Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, starvation deaths, unemployment, increasing incidents of rape and corruption in Jharkhand. She also said that the BJP government, which has failed on every front, has been making hollow and fake promises.

ALSO READ | Post Jharkhand elections, Modi now in poll narrative builder role

Referring to the National Register of Citizenship (NRC), Priyanka said that the BJP spend Rs 1600 crore on the same, but the exercise failed as several lakh Indians are still missing from the list. “It failed in Assam which is still burning and when students in Delhi raised their voice, they used lathis and bullets on them, girls were mistreated,” she said.

