CAA protests: Keep educational institutions out of politics, urges HRD minister

DEHRADUN: Amidst ongoing protests against Citizenship law and NRC turning violent, union human resources development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that political parties should keep out educational institutions out of their politics.

"I request political parties to keep our esteemed academic institutions away from politics. Such things are not good for our universities," said the union minister who was present at the 79th conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies of India in Dehradun.

He also refuted claims of police brutality against students in Jamia Milia University and Aligarh Muslim University adding that students are national assets and Modi government has kept their progress and welfare on priority.

"Our students are national assets and our priority. The Narendra Modi government is doing everything for their better future," added the minister.

Commenting over the students' protests on Citizen Amendment Act, the Union minister said that the law is to provide sense of security of persecuted people and it is not against minorities of India.

Protests have spread across the country with reports of rioting, burning of vehicles and lathi charge over students in Delhi, Lucknow and various other cities.