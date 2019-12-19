Citizenship Act stir: Cops’ eye on social media for fake news

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is monitoring social media accounts to identify those that spread “misinformation” regarding Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Jamia Millia Islamia and Seelampur, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs said, adding that the police will take due action in the matter. Delhi Police functions under the MHA.

The situation in the national capital was peaceful but Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in certain pockets of northeast Delhi as a precautionary measure to maintain peace, official said.



“We are monitoring some social media accounts to check spread of misinformation. Appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found violating the laws,” a senior official said.



When asked about the Seelampur violence, the official said, “There was a lot of stone-pelting. Petrol and acid was also hurled at police. The matter is being investigated. The allegations against some policemen are also being examined.”

Eight people have already been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the violence at Jaffrabad and Seelampur during protests against the new citizenship law and three FIRs have been registered.



Except at Road No 13 near the Jamia Millia Islamia University, now there is no protest anywhere in the city, another official said. Besides, no protest is taking place in any of the 42 central universities in the country, the official said.

Jamia FIR names three students



The FIR registered in connection with the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia names seven people, including three student leaders and former Congress MLA Asif Khan. The students named are Chandan Kumar from All India Students’ Association; Asif Tanha from Students Islamic Organisation of India and Kasim Usmani from Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti. No arrests have been made. A police officer said that the investigation was on.



‘4,000 people, including Muslims, from 3 countries given citizenship’

Nearly 4,000 people from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have been given Indian citizenship in the past six years, a senior Home Ministry official said. As many as 2,830 people from Pakistan, 912 from Afghanistan and 172 from Bangladesh have been given Indian citizenship and hundreds of them were Muslims, the official said, adding that such migrants will continue to get Indian citizenship if they fulfil eligibility conditions.

BSP MPs meet President, demand judicial probe into police excesses

BSP lawmakers met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought an inquiry into alleged police excesses on the students of Jamia, AMU and Nawada University in UP and rescinding of the CAA. The MPs submitted a memorandum, signed by BSP’s 10 Lok Sabha and 4 Rajya Sabha MPs, seeking a judicial probe into the action of Delhi Police against students. The party also urged the President to withdraw the “unconstitutional, illegal and divisive law”.

‘Followers of Jhoothmev Jayate policy spreading myths about citizenship law’

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said there was no “question mark” on or threat to citizenship of Indian Muslims or any other citizen due to the CAA. Speaking at an event held on the occasion of ‘Minorities Day’, he said those who follow the principle of “Jhoothmev Jayate” instead of “Satyamev Jayate” are trying to “hijack the truth through malafide misinformation”. “The CAA is to provide citizenship, not to take away citizenship of any person,” he said, adding that the myths around the CAA had to be busted.