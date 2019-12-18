Citizenship Act protests: Prohibitory orders across Karnataka till December 21 midnight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following protests planned across the state against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the police have clamped prohibitory orders across Karnataka till Saturday midnight.

Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Amar Kumar Pandey told The New Indian Express that section 144 of the CrPC was imposed on Wednesday evening and it will continue till the midnight of December 21. He said the orders were imposed to ‘maintain law and order’.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao held a press conference at 9 pm on Wednesday and said that the orders has been clamped as several organisations and individuals were posting instigating messages on social media against CAA and NRC, leading to protests by students and others without police permission.

“Also, there is information that various parties and organisations have called for Bharat Bandh on Thursday and Friday. Hence, prohibitory orders is necessary to maintain law and order,” he said.

A senior police officer said that the orders were imposed as a precautionary measure, as various organisation have planned massive protests across that state on the next three days.