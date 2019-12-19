Employees’ stir against Citizenship Act hits work in Assam government offices

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Work at government offices in Assam was paralysed as the employees hit the streets to protest against the CAA. A union of state government employees had earlier announced a ‘cease work’ stir against the law.

Banks and central government offices, however, functioned and train services also resumed. But educational institutes remained closed and are likely to open on December 23. With mobile internet service suspended for eight days, the protesters are venting their ire by writing slogans on walls.



Police arrested Aminul Haque, Assam unit chief of the Popular Front of India, for inciting violence in Guwahati last week. Police also raided PFI’s office and seized laptops and other materials.



A Congress delegation met Assam DGP and lodged a complaint against the government for targeting party workers. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, “People injured during the protests belong to different communities but the BJP is targeting one community and arresting our workers.”