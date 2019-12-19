Miscreants' identified, will confiscate their property and take revenge: CM Yogi

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: Renewing the appeal for peace following violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), UP CM Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, said that the miscreants would be dealt with an iron fist.

The CM, meanwhile, directed the DGP and Additional Chief Secretary, Home, to ensure the protection of common man’s property while bringing all the trouble makers to book.

He said that the anti-social elements involved in the violence were already identified and strictest action would be taken against them. He claimed that the administration was keeping a close eye on rumour mongers as well.

"Property of all those involved in this violence will be confiscated and damage done to the public property would be recovered. Their faces are captured in videos and CCTV footage. We will confiscate their property and will take its revenge from them," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister said that he had called a high-level meeting and he was monitoring the situation personally. "Whoever is responsible for this violence, his accountability will be fixed. The faces of the miscreants have been captured in video clips and CCTV footages," he said.

The CM said that Section 144 was in force in the entire state from November 8, and no one could protest without permission.

"Those who indulged in violence in the name of demonstration would not be spared," he asserted.

The Chief Minister hit out at the opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Pary (SP) and left organizations for allegedly trying to push the entire country into the grip of violence and arson in the name of ‘Mahabandi’.

"This is unacceptable and our government will deal strictly with such chaotic elements in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

