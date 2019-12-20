Home Nation

Government has shown utter disregard for people's voices: Sonia Gandhi

Condemning the government's action, Sonia Gandhi expressed Congress' solidarity with students and citizens in their just struggle.

Published: 20th December 2019 07:25 PM

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amidst raging protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led NDA government of showing "utter disregard" for people's voices and using brute force to suppress dissent that was "unacceptable" in a democracy.



In a televised message, she said people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government, and register their concerns.

ALSO READ: Police use water cannons after protesters injure senior cop, torch vehicle in Delhi

"The Congress party assures the people of India that it is fully committed to stand up and defend their fundamental rights and uphold the foundational values of our Constitution," she said.

She also termed the act as "discriminatory" and said the proposed nation-wide NRC will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable.

