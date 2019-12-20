Home Nation

NRC, what for? Will not be implemented at all, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar becomes the first chief minister from the NDA camp to have voiced disapproval of the proposed move to have an all India NRC.

Published: 20th December 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that National Register for Citizens will not be implemented in the state, putting at rest speculations raised by his JD(U)s support to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Kumar made this clear in a terse reply to queries from journalists who had sought his response on the proposed country-wide implementation of NRC, including Bihar, as stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the Parliament.

"Kaahe ka NRC? Bilkul laagu nahin hoga" (NRC, what for? Will not at all be implemented), Kumar quipped as he sauntered towards his vehicle waving at the media persons who had been waiting outside an auditorium here seeking to know the stand of the chief minister who was at the venue to address the 80th annual session of Indian Road Congress.

Notably, Kumar becomes the first chief minister from the NDA camp to have voiced disapproval of the proposed move to have an all India NRC which has triggered country-wide tension and protests.

ALSO READ: Cops lathi-charge protesters as stirs turn violent in UP; internet shutdown continues

Kumar is heading a coalition government with the BJP in Bihar.

In the recent past, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her counterparts in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Naveen Patnaik and Jaganmohan Reddy respectively besides those in Congress-ruled states have spoken out against the proposed move which parties opposed to the BJP view as a move to polarize voters by triggering fears of disenfranchisement of Muslims.

Kumar, on his part, has been opposed to the NRC since the days when it was implemented only in Assam upon a Supreme Court order.

Known for choosing and timing his words after much deliberation, Kumar came out with his assertion on NRC a day after he had made it clear at a public meeting in Gaya that he would "guarantee" that under his watch the minorities were not treated unfairly.

His averments could be seen as a gesture aimed at, simultaneously, assuring elements within the JD(U) headed by him who apprehend the party losing out on its Muslim base after supporting the Citizenship Bill as well as detractors most notably RJD of arch-rival Lalu Prasad who have sharpened their attacks on the chief minister in the wake of the recent developments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Citizenship Act Citizenship Act protests NRC
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp