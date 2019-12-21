Home Nation

CAA stir: RJD supporters call for Bihar bandh, block highway with buffaloes

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday appealed to the people of the state to participate in the Bihar bandh against the CAA.

Published: 21st December 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

A Police personnel attempts to douse a burning tyre during a demonstration against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Patna Saturday Dec. 21 2019. (Photo | PTI)

A Police personnel attempts to douse a burning tyre during a demonstration against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Patna Saturday Dec. 21 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DARBHANGA/VAISHALI: Following the call of "Bihar-Bandh" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, party supporters blocked highways at Darbhanga and Vaishali here on Saturday.

At Darbhanga, RJD workers and supporters protested bare chest, sloganeering against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and central government. They blocked the highway by burning tyres. While at Vaishali, the highway was blocked by the RJD workers with the help of buffaloes.

In Darbhanga, party supporters also protested at the railway line and disrupted train movement.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday appealed to the people of the state to participate in the Bihar bandh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Saturday."Bihar will be closed tomorrow. So I appeal to the people for their support," he said.

"In protest against CAA and NRC, the RJD will be leading a Bihar bandh on December 21. On the eve of it, party carried a torch rally in all districts to give call for a peaceful protest", Tejashwi tweeted on Friday.

Opposing the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), he said the people's documents often get washed away in floods in the state, and hence they cannot prove their identity if the NRC is implemented.

VIEW GALLERY | Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns

"In Bihar, people's documents flow away with floodwaters. How can they prove their identity," Yadav had said.

Meanwhile, JD(U) has supported the central government with the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country after the Parliament passed the CAA last week.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar-Bandh RJD CAA stir Citizenship Amendment Act Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp