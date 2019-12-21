Parineeti Chopra's contract ended in 2017, all speculations baseless: Haryana government

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Describing the news item regarding Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra having been dropped as Brand Ambassador of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' program as false, baseless and malicious, a spokesperson of Women Child Development Department of Haryana Government clarified that the contract of the actor was only for one year and had ended in April, 2017 itself.

The spokesperson has also asked for everyone to refrain from making such a statement without verifying the facts.



The department spokesperson also slammed Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala for sharing and posting a tweet on the same and unnecessarily "triggering controversy" on the same by sharing misleading information.

The wrong information was later used by various media houses without verifying the facts, the spokesperson stated



"Contrary to the Congress leader allegations, the present state government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal has been promoting woman empowerment through various schemes. On the other hand, politically motivated false statements only hurt the cause of this important national program", it said.

The spokesman further stated "the correct factual position is that the Haryana government had signed an MOU with Parineeti Chopra in May 2016 for the duration of one-year that lasted up to April 2017.



Thereafter the Memorandum of Understanding was never renewed."