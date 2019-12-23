BJP dented, denied, defeated in 2019: Chidambaram reacts to Jharkhand polls, thanks voters

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former union minister P Chidambaram on Monday thanked the voters of Jharkhand for siding with the coalition of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and added that the election results have shown that the BJP is "slipping" nationwide.

"Dented in Haryana, denied in Maharashtra, defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019. All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India," Chidambaram tweeted.

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for this victory. In Haryana, they (BJP) won with a very little leading, while in Maharashtra they tried to grab the seat via back door but continuously they are slipping down," Chidambaram told reporters here.

The senior Congress leader also questioned the government over statements made by PM Modi at Ramlila Maidan rally on CAA and NRC held yesterday.

"Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh had spoken about NRC implementation but now the Prime Minister is saying that we do not have any plan on implementing NRC. The question of 19 lakh people getting affected by it (NRC) in Assam is also unanswered," Chidambaram said.

"They have selected only 3 neighbouring countries but what happens to Sri Lanka? Only 6 religions have been added in the list, so what happens to Muslims? These questions are unanswered by the home minister, I had even raised the questions in the Parliament," he added.

He also expressed satisfaction with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin-led multi-party rally against CAA being held in Chennai by saying, "I will not let India become a second Germany. I was very happy to see youngsters participating in the protest today in Chennai."