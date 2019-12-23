Jharkhand Assembly polls HIGHLIGHTS| PM Modi congratulates Hemant Soren, JMM-led alliance for win

By Online Desk

The JMM-Congress alliance won the Jharkhand Assembly elections by securing a clear majority. JMM chief Hemant Soren is set to be the new Chief Minister.

The Opposition camp has started blaming the ruling BJP of neglecting people of this state due to which they were given a befitting reply.

“BJP considered people of this state as a burden due to which they were saying that they have put a double engine government as it was a liability to them. The double engine is put only to pull extra burden,” said State Congress Working President Rajesh Takur.

He hinted at taking other regional parties together even if they succeed in securing a majority in the state.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who was participating in the DMK-led protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, tweeted this in reaction to the news of the win: "Dented in Haryana, Denied in Maharashtra, Defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019. All non-BJP parties must raise their sights and rally around the Congress to save the Constitution of India."