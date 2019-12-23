Home Nation

Jharkhand election results: Won't be correct to comment on these trends, says Raghubar Das

As per Election Commission's party-wise trends and results, BJP is leading on 28 seats, while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 42.

Published: 23rd December 2019 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand incumbent CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand incumbent CM Raghubar Das (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JAMSHEDPUR: Jharkhand incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said that it "will not be correct to comment" on the current trends showing opposition-led grand alliance inching towards victory in Assembly polls as more rounds of counting are to be held.

"These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi," Das, who is contesting from Jamshedpur (East), told media reporters here.

Jharkhand Assembly polls LIVE | JMM-Congress heading towards majority mark

As per Election Commission's party-wise trends and results, BJP is leading on 28 seats, while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 42. AJSU and JVM have 3 and 4 seats respectively.

On being asked if former BJP leader and independent candidate Jamshedpur (West) Saryu Rai had caused damage to the party, he said: "Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far."

The Chief Minister reiterated that BJP will win the Assembly polls and form the government in Jharkhand.

ALSO READ: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav

"Let me clearly state that we are not only winning but we will also form the government under the leadership of BJP in the state," he said.

This time BJP and AJSU are contesting alone while RJD-Congress-JMM formed an alliance to take on the Raghubar Das led BJP government.

In 2014, the BJP had a clear majority in the House with 37 seats, while its ally AJSU managed to win five Assembly seats. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

Polling on 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand was held in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Jharkhand assembly results  Jharkhand assembly election  Jharkhand election results BJP Raghubar Das JMM Congress Hemant Soren
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp