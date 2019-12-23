Home Nation

Jharkhand polls: BJP lose fifth state in a year

The story is significant as the BJP's control over 70 per cent of Indian states has now nosedived to about 35 to 40 per cent.

Published: 23rd December 2019 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das during an election campaign rally for the state Assembly polls, in Palamu on Monday | PTI

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The BJP has been handed yet another electoral defeat - this time in Jharkhand - and it's the fifth state that will be slipping out of the saffron party's control since December 2018.

Last year, the country's ruling party lost Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and though there was a major upside-down story in Lok Sabha polls in April-May 2019, the party is set to end circa 2019 giving away power in Jharkhand after also losing power in Maharashtra.

The story is significant as the BJP's control over 70 per cent of Indian states has now nosedived to about 35 to 40 per cent.

The impact on ensuing assembly polls in states like Bihar and also in Delhi, which go to the state-level polls next year, remains to be seen.

The RJD has already said the Jharkhand outcome will be a 'prelude' to Bihar, which goes to the polls in October-November 2020.

Echoing the same sentiment, Congress has said that the BJP will face a similar fate in Delhi, which will witness polls by February next year.

ALSO READ | Voters have demolished 'arrogance' of PM Modi, Amit Shah in Jharkhand Assembly polls: NCP

However, the story from the BJP camp is the entire narrative is not so negative as the saffron outfit has emerged as the single largest party in Maharahstra.

It recaptured Haryana in alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party earlier this year.

For the saffron party, losing out states - bigger ones or smaller provinces - could have an impact in the Rajya Sabha.

There is a new trend for the BJP; the party is now enjoying the 'single largest' status in states such as Maharashtra and Rajasthan - but power seem to be eluding the saffron outfit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Polls BJP Jharkhand Assembly Polls
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp