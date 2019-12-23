Home Nation

Voters have demolished 'arrogance' of PM Modi, Amit Shah in Jharkhand Assembly polls: NCP

The Shiv Sena also hit out at the BJP saying that the poll poll trends show that 'people are not buying the Amit Shah-led party's politics'.

Published: 23rd December 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAIAs trends for the Jharkhand Assembly elections showed the Congress-JMM alliance ahead of the ruling BJP, the NCP on Monday said people of Jharkhand have demolished the "arrogance" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party president Amit Shah.

The Shiv Sena also hit out at the BJP, with which it recently severed ties at the Centre and in Maharashtra, saying the Jharkhand Assembly poll trends show people are not buying the Amit Shah-led party's politics based on sentimental issues like the National Register of Citizens.

It also said that the BJP needs to introspect on its performance in Jharkhand after Maharashtra. "The people of Jharkhand have demolished the arrogance of Modi ji, Amit Shah and BJP. Democracy has won," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said as the BJP looks set to lose Jharkhand after failing to retain power in Maharashtra, it raises question whether people are now trusting the Amit Shah-led party or not.

"They (BJP) earlier told people they will play politics of development, but are now engaging people in sentimental issues to distract their attention from the real issues. They seem to have been hit by raising of issues like the NRC," Kayande said.

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut also hit out at the BJP, saying tribals and the poor people of Jharkhand have rejected the Amit Shah-led party. Talking to reporters here, he said Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah worked vigorously in Jharkhand to win the (Assembly) election in that state.

"Speeches were delivered saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will help Jharkhand. Still, the poor and adivasis of Jharkhand have rejected the BJP. The figures show the Congress and JMM will form government there," Raut said. "I think there is a need (for the BJP) to introspect why they have lost Jharkhand after Maharashtra," he added.

As per trends available for the Jharkhand Assembly polls till noon, the JMM-Congress-RJD opposition alliance was leading in 42 out of the total 81 seats in the state Assembly, while the ruling BJP was ahead in 28 seats. Elections were held in Jharkhand over five phases between November 30 and December 20.

