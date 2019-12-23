Home Nation

Mamata greets Hemant Soren, says Jharkhand voters trust him to fulfil their aspirations

The West Bengal CM said that the elections were held amid protests over the new Citizenship Act and proposed countrywide NRC.

Published: 23rd December 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 04:45 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Congratulating JMM leader Hemant Soren on the latest Jharkhand poll trends, which showed that the opposition coalition led by his party was ahead of the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said people have faith he would fulfil their aspirations.

ALSO READ| Kolkata HC asks Mamata government to remove all anti-CAA, NRC ads

Banerjee also said that elections were held amid protests over amended citizenship law and proposed countrywide NRC, and extended good wishes to the "brothers and sisters" of the neighbouring state for voting in favour of the JMM- Congress-RJD alliance.

"Congratulations @HemantSorenJMM ji, @RJDforIndia, @INCJharkhand on winning. People of Jharkhand have entrusted U to fulfill their aspirations. My good wishes to all brothers/sisters in Jharkhand. Elections were held during #CAA_NRC_Protest. This is a verdict in favour of citizens," she tweeted.

The three-party opposition alliance in Jharkhand is leading in 47 of the 81 assembly seats, while the ruling BJP has bagged one constituency and was ahead in 23, according to the latest trends available on Election Commission website.

