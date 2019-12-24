Home Nation

CPI(M) asks chief ministers who opposed NRC to stop NPR process as well

According to the Census commission, the objective of the NPR will be to create a comprehensive identity database of every resident of the country.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Union Cabinet approved Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the NPR, the CPI(M) on Tuesday said that chief ministers who opposed the NRC should also stop the National Population Register process.

The NPR is a list of "usual residents" of the country.

A "usual resident" is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

The data for NPR was collected in 2010 along with the house-listing phase of Census of India 2011.

"NPR=NRC. How much more will the Modi government lie and mislead the people? It was stated clearly on the record in the Rajya Sabha by this government that the National Population Register is the base document from where the NRC work will start," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

In a statement the party alleged that the link between NPR and NRC was made clear as early as July 23, 2014, soon after the Narendra Modi government assumed office.

The party said it was stated in an answer to a question (starred question No.229, Rajya Sabha) by the minister of state for home affairs.

It said the written answer states, "The government has now decided to create the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) based on the information collected under the scheme of NPR by verifying the citizenship status of all individuals in the country."

At least 12 chief ministers have announced that the NRC will not be implemented in their states.

The chief ministers of Kerala and West Bengal have decided not to proceed on the NPR as well "The politcs bureau of the CPI(M) appeals to all the chief ministers who have opposed the NRC to ensure that the NPR exercise is abandoned in their states," the statement said.

