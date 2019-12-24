Home Nation

NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 

Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register.

Published: 24th December 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

NPR, NCR

Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

What is the National Population Register (NPR)? 

The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country being prepared at the local, sub-district, district, state and national level under the provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issues of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. 

Who is a usual resident?

Under the NPR, it is mandatory for every usual resident of India to register. A usual resident is defined as a person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more. 

What is the purpose of the NPR?

The purpose of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every usual resident of India. This database would contain biometric and demographic details. Aadhaar, mobile number, driving licence, PAN, voter ID details and Indian passport numbers are among the details that will be collected from all usual residents of India. Sharing of Aadhaar is, however, voluntary in view of the SC ruling in this regard. 

What are the demographic details needed? 

  • Name of the person
  • Relationship to head of household 
  • Father's name 
  • Mother's name 
  • Spouse's name (if married) 
  • Sex
  • Date of birth 
  • Marital status 
  • Place of birth 
  • Nationality (as declared)
  • Present address
  • Duration of stay at present address 
  • Permanent residential address 
  • Occupation/activity 
  • Educational qualification

When was the NPR data last collected?

Data for the NPR was collected in 2010 during the collection of data for the Census of India 2011. In a door-to-door survey, it was updated in 2015. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed.

When is the NPR being updated?

NPR data will now be updated along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 from April-September 2020 in all states barring Assam. The West Bengal and Kerala governments have, however, stayed all activities relating to the preparation and update of the NPR after the amended Citizenship Act was passed.  

Why is Assam excluded? 

Assam had recently undertaken the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise aimed at identifying and detaining illegal immigrants. 

How is the NPR different from the NRC?

The NRC will only contain the details of citizens of India while the NPR will also include details of foreigners residing in India for a period of six months or more.

How can the NPR data be accessed? 

The NPR data will be accessible to the relevant user through password protected protocols. It will not be put in the public domain. The government says the data will be used to enhance the targeting of beneficiary-oriented schemes and will have implications of improving internal security. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Population Register National Register of Citizens NPR NCR
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp