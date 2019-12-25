Home Nation

NPR pre-test held this year reveals a clear link with the contentious NRC

Unlike in 2010, when it was prepared for the first time, the pre-test of the NPR conducted this year sought details of birthplaces of parents -- a clear link between it and the contentious NRC.

Published: 25th December 2019 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors during the anti-NRC, anti-CAA protests in Hyderabad.(Photo | EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the National Population Register (NPR) has been prepared before in 2010, the additional criteria in the pre-test ahead of next year's exercise are what makes it controversial.

Unlike in 2010, when it was prepared for the first time, the pre-test of the NPR conducted earlier this year sought details of birthplaces of parents -- a clear link between it and the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While announcing the Union Cabinet’s decision approving Rs 3,941.35 crore for updation of the NPR on Tuesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said it was no different than the one conducted in 2010 by the UPA government but the pre-test does not bear him out. Besides the birthplace of parents, the other controversial heads which were there in the NPR pre-test were the last place of residence, Aadhaar ID, driving licence, voter ID and mobile number.  

According to the Citizenship Rules, NPR is compulsory and providing any false information in NPR "shall be punishable with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees." 

The schedule of NPR 2010—which is available on the Census website—shows 14 question heads such as name, relationship to head of household, father's name, mother's name, spouse's name (if married), sex, date of birth, marital status, place of birth, nationality (as declared), present address of usual residence, duration of stay at present address, permanent residential address, occupation, and educational qualification.

READ| National Population Register will serve as database for NRC, oppose it: Arundhati Roy

During August-September, the NPR pre-test was conducted in some districts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Goa, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The pre-test is a recce of the final exercise. 

The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), subdistrict, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003. The actual exercise to update the NPR would be held between April and September 2020 in all states and Union Territories. The NPR was last conducted in 2010 before the 2011 Census.

The difference between NPR 2010, which was conducted during the UPA’s tenure, and the upcoming NPR has been pointed out by Congress leaders too, some of whom have put out NPR 2020 forms that were used in the pretest. Former Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Maken tweeted the forms of both NPR 2010 and NPR 2020 on Wednesday saying, “As MOS Home in 2010, I supervised the NPR! But Modi-Shah 2020 NPR is Totally Different. Please see 2010 & 2020 NPR Forms.”

Congress leader Manish Tewari also took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and alleged that the BJP is smuggling elements of the NRC into the NPR. He shared the picture of an NPR form and highlighted the box that asks applicants if their parents were born in India. Tewari also accused the government of using NPR’s details as raw data for the NRC.

The Citizenship Rules 2003, on the basis of which the NPR will be carried out, also establishes it as the precursor to NRC. Several government documents too have described the NPR as the first step to the NRC, which critics say is anti-Muslim in the context of the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

Work on the NPR had already started in some states but, amid fears that it would be used to create an India-wide NRC and exclude Muslim citizens, West Bengal and Kerala have put the brakes on the exercise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPR NRC National Population Register Citizenship act
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp