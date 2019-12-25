National Population Register will serve as database for NRC, oppose it: Arundhati Roy
NEW DELHI: Writer and activist Arundhati Roy on Wednesday claimed that the National Population Register (NPR) will serve as a database for NRC and asked people to oppose it.
Addressing a protest gathering at Delhi University, she also claimed that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was targeted against the Muslims of the country.
She hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "lying" on the NRC issue during a rally at Ramlila ground on Sunday.