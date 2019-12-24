Hemant Soren stakes claim to form Jharkhand government, will take oath on December 29

By Express News Service

RANCHI: JMM legislature party leader Hemant Soren met Governor Draupadi Murmu and staked claim to form the government in Jharkhand on Tuesday.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, which includes Congress and RJD won an absolute majority in the Jharkhand elections by winning 47 seats in the 81-member Assembly.



Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one seat. Hemant will be sworn in as the CM at 1 pm on December 29 in Ranchi.

According to sources, PM Narendra Modi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh are likely to be invited for the swearing-in ceremony.



Hemant, who was the JMM working president, was on Tuesday also elected as the JMM legislature party leader.

“Our party working president Hemant Soren has been unanimously elected as the legislature party leader,” JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said after Hemant was formally elected in a meeting of the newly-elected JMM MLAs held at the residence of the party president Shibu Soren.



Earlier in the day, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) extended support to the JMM, Congress and the RJD pre-poll alliance.

The support came after JMM legislature party leader Hemant called on Babulal Marandi at his residence. It said that the party will extend support to “the new coalition government-in-waiting”.

JVM(P) has won three seats in the Assembly polls. Besides Marandi, who was the first CM of the tribal-state, the other two are Pradip Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey.

Jharkhand CLP leader Alamgir Alam was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader in Jharkhand. Alam’s name was proposed by Jharkhand PCCC president Rameshwar Oraon.