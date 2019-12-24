Home Nation

Jharkhand CM-elect Hemant Soren likely to take oath on December 27

JMM chief Hemant Soren. (File | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: Preparations are in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren, who stormed to victory in the Jharkhand assembly election along with allies.

A meeting of the newly elected legislators of the JMM has been called on Tuesday to elect their leader. Similar meetings of the alliance partners - the Congress and the RJD - are also set to take place on Tuesday.

The JMM meeting will be held under the chairmanship of party President Shibu Soren. Hemant Soren is likely to be elected as its legislature party leader.

After the meeting, Hemant Soren will meet the Governor and stake claim to form the government in Jharkhand.

According to sources, Hemant Soren is likely to take oath on December 27. This will be the second term of Soren as chief minister in the mineral-rich state. The chief ministers of other states will also be invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

Sources said that invitations are being sent to the non-BJP chief ministers.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh, are likely to be invited. Soren will personally go to Delhi to extend the invitations, sources said.

