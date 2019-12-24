Now BJP raises 'Chi Chi' slogans mocking Mamata Banerjee

Home Nation

Chi chi is a Bengali expression used to shame somebody for doing something grossly wrong and condemnable.

KOLKATA: Three days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the cyber world by storm with the slogan 'CAA CAA Chi Chi' to ridicule the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the BJP on Monday tried to turn the table on her by using a slightly different version of the slogan to poke fun at the Trinamool Congress chief.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's repartee came during its mega rally here led by national working President J.P. Nadda in support of the new citizenship law.

Amidst incessant slogan shouting, many of them targeted Banerjee, as one of the youth suddenly shouted, "Ei Didi, chi chi," while others followed in unison "chi chi, chi chi". Banerjee is often addressed as Didi, meaning elder sister in Bengali.

At the BJP rally, the slogan immediately found a lot of takers and continued for some time accompanied by rhythmic clapping.

A little later, however, the version changed, though Banerjee continued to be at the receiving end.

"Didi tumi ca, ca," shouted one youth, and immediately the others roared back "ca ca ca ca".

It was BJP's way of getting back at Banerjee for having mocked the new citizenship law.

On Friday, a 12-minute video clip of Banerjee chanting the slogan at Park Circus Maidan in south Kolkata to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at a public rally went viral.

One user posted the clip in which Banerjee says "CAA CAA Chi Chi" and the audience repeats it after her. The user wrote: "I'm just leaving this here, in case anyone needs to laugh uncontrollably. #CaaCaaChhiChhi."

It got 163.9K views, 1.5K retweets and 4.2K likes.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

