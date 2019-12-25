Home Nation

Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren to meet Sonia Gandhi to invite her for swearing-in ceremony

Soren had yesterday told media persons that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 29 and has requested the Governor to invite the alliance to form government in the state.

Published: 25th December 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

JMM leader Hemant Soren (L) and Sonia Gandhi

JMM leader Hemant Soren (L) and Sonia Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren will meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony.

Sources close to him said Soren has already spoken to Gandhi and wanted to invite her to the ceremony personally.

The Jharkhand CM-elect wanted to thank the Congress party and its leadership for their support in helping form a coalition government in the state, they said.

They added that Soren is on his way to New Delhi from Ranchi and would be landing here in the evening, after which he would meet Gandhi.

AICC in-charge for Jharkhand RPN Singh and the party's coordinator for Jharkhand polls Ajay Sharma are accompanying Soren.

JMM fought the election in alliance with Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) to win a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house. While the JMM won thirty seats, Congress and RJD secured sixteen and one seat in the recently concluded assembly polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

