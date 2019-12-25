Home Nation

Maharashtra ACB files new affidavit on Ajit Pawar's 'role' in irrigation scam, cites error in last one

ACB chief Parambir Singh said that the previous affidavit, which was filed last year, 'did not notice a specific report regarding the role of Ajit Pawar'.

Published: 25th December 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Parambir Singh

Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Parambir Singh (File Photo| ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General (DG) Parambir Singh has filed an additional affidavit in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court tendering an apology for an error in his previous affidavit filed last week.

The affidavit was regarding the irrigation scam in which the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar was given a clean chit.

In the last affidavit filed by him on December 19, Parambir Singh stated that the earlier Director General Sanjay Barve "did not notice a specific report regarding the role of Ajit Pawar" when he filed an affidavit about the same issue last year.

ALSO READ| Nine irrigation scam cases closed, none related to Ajit Pawar, clarifies probe agency

Tendering an apology, Singh said that the earlier DG "did notice that report and mentioned it in his last year's affidavit".

On December 19, the ACB in the affidavit gave a clean chit to Ajit Pawar in the alleged Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) scam. "As regards the role of respondent number 7 (Ajit Pawar), no criminal liability is disclosed during the course of enquiry/investigation by the special investigation teams," the affidavit filed by the Parambir Singh stated.

It said that the open enquiry into 45 tenders has been closed as no criminal offences were disclosed in the matter. The agency also cleared Pawar's name in the irrigation scam in an affidavit dated November 27 submitted to the court.

Pawar, along with others, was in-charge of Maharashtra's irrigation department when the Congress-NCP coalition government was in power in the state from 1999 to 2014. That was the period during which the alleged scam, relating to irregularities in various irrigation projects, took place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parambir Singh Maharashtra ACB Ajit Pawar Sanjay Barve Anti Corruption Bureau Maharashtra irrigation scam
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp