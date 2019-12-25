Home Nation

Muted Christmas celebrations in Assam amid fear over Citizenship Act

Despite the somber mood, midnight prayers for peace and happiness were organised across the state on Tuesday night.

Published: 25th December 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Assamese people take part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Shillong Monday Dec. 16 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Assamese people take part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Shillong Monday Dec. 16 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Christmas celebrations were a low-key affair in Assam amid ongoing protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

Despite the somber mood, midnight prayers for peace and happiness were organised across the state on Tuesday night.

Priests in various churches said that the situation and mood in the state did not enliven the spirit to celebrate the occasion with mirth and gaiety.

"The holy birth of our Lord Jesus Christ has to be celebrated. But this time we are celebrating the occasion with the mere decoration of a Christmas tree and the nativity scene only," Father Thomas of a local church here said, adding that no lights have been put up for decorating the church.

Residents of various places across the state, during midnight mass on Tuesday, prayed for peace and calm, said another priest in Dibrugarh.

ALSO READ: Centre to withdraw Army from Assam, Tripura as Citizenship Act protests recede

People have been acting with restraint regarding decoration of churches, private homes, hotels and other public places and shops selling Christmas decoration and party items hardly did any business this year.

An owner of one such major shop, Manohar Lal, said, "The footfall of customers is minimal this time. Most of the goods I had ordered before CAA are lying with hardly anyone buying them".

Hemanta Gogoi who also sells such decorations in Jorhat said, "I don't mind that my goods are not selling as the general mood in the state is sad because of the CAA and five persons losing their lives when violence broke out during anti-CAA protests in Guwahati."

The hotels in the state which organise various programmes every year have no such plans this time.

The manager of a major hotel in Guwahati said the present situation in the state did not warrant organising functions in hotels.

"We oppose CAA and for the cause of our Assamese community, language and culture we are prepared to forego our earning. We oppose the Act as it will destroy us," said Inamul Ali, who along with his friend, sets up a temporary roadside shop in Barpeta for selling Christmas decorations.

The mood among the people is sombre and they would rather go for anti-CAA protests and rallies across the state, a businessman said.

A college student, Carolina James, said, "My friends I will join the anti-CAA protests by artists and poets who will express their opposition to CAA at Latasil field here on Wednesday, through their art forms."

Here in Assam - Hindus, Muslims, Assamese and all other communities have been living together for centuries, a resident of Guwahati, Pinaki Sen, said.

"Now an attempt is being made to create a division, through CAAWe will not allow the new citizenship law to be implemented here," Sen added.

Assam witnessed one of the worst violent protests by the public in its history with five persons, including four in firing by security forces, losing their lives.

Three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and public properties were set ablaze and damaged since December 9.

After the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 11, the state erupted in uncontrolled protests, in which agitators engaged in pitch battle in almost every major city or town, forcing the administration to impose curfew.

Several towns and cities such as Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Dhekiajuli and Guwahati were placed under indefinite curfew.

Night curfew was imposed in Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts.

With the situation limping back to normalcy, curfew was lifted from several cities and relaxed in the rest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Citizenship Act Assam Assam Citizenship Act Assam Christmas celebrations
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp