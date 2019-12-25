Probe deaths during anti-CAA protests accurately, help innocent victims: Mayawati to UP government

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a thorough probe into the deaths during anti-citizenship law protests and help the innocent victims.

"The maximum number of deaths during CAA/NRC protests were in UP. The state government should conduct a probe into these deaths accurately and come forward to help the (families of) innocent ones," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

ALSO READ: 31 arrested for violence during anti-CAA stir in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur

Mayawati had on Tuesday said the Centre should allay concerns of Muslims over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens (NRC)

"It will be better if the Centre allays all apprehensions of Muslims on CAA/NRC to their satisfaction," she had said.

Seventeen people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the new citizenship law.