Home Nation

Internet being restored in J-K in phased manner, says 'Real Kashmir' fan Ram Madhav

Madhav said he had come to Srinagar to watch the match between Real Kashmir Football Club and Chennai City.

Published: 26th December 2019 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ram madhav

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said broadband internet facilities were being restored in Kashmir in a phased manner.

Internet facilities were snapped on August 5 ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing the repeal of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories.

"The broadband internet services are being restored in phased manner. The facilities have been restored to the hotels," Madhav told reporters here.

He said the local administration will restore the broadband services in more sectors after a security review.

"We will also press the local administration to ensure maximum power supply in Jammu and Kashmir as the indications are there that the winter is going to be very harsh," he added.

Asked if the mainstream politicians would be released any time soon, the BJP leader said some leaders have been released and some have been shifted to their homes from detention centres.

"It is an ongoing process," he added.

Madhav said he had come to Srinagar to watch the match between Real Kashmir Football Club and Chennai City.

Real Kashmir FC player Arashpreet Singh yellow and Chennai City FC players in action during I-League match in Srinagar Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

"I am RKFC fan and I am happy that they won. I hope they win the remaining matches as well and lift the trophy this year," Madhav said.

RKFC defeated defending champions Chennai City 2-1.

RKFC had put a splendid performance in its debut season in the I League last year and stood third in the points table.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Madhav internet restoration Kashmir Article 370 abrogation Real Kashmir Football Club
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp