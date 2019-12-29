BSP supremo Mayawati suspends Madhya Pradesh MLA from party for supporting CAA

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a significant political development in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Rambai Parihar, one of the two BSP MLAs supporting the Kamal Nath government has been suspended by the BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday for publicly supporting the Narendra Modi-led central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“BSP is a disciplined party and any MP/MLA who violates discipline and party line will face action. In accordance with it only, Rambai Parihar, who is the BSP MLA from Patharia seat of Madhya Pradesh has been suspended from the party. She has also been banned from attending any party program,” the BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted on Sunday morning.

The ex-UP CM also added that in the past too, the concerned MLA had been cautioned to work as per the official party line only.

Importantly, Rambai Parihar is among the two BSP MLAs and the seven allied MLAs (four independents, two BSP MLAs and one SP legislator) with whose support the Kamal Nath-led Congress government has been in power in MP since last year.

The development comes just a few hours, after the firebrand BSP MLA from Pathariya seat of Damoh district publicly supported the Narendra Modi government on the CAA.

“I congratulate Narendra Modi, Prahlad Patel (union minister and Damoh MP) and Amit Shah for the smooth passage of the CAA. It’s a great decision which should have been taken much before, but it seems those in power the past weren’t competent of taking such decision. I and my family support CAA,” said Parihar.

She further said, “The CAA was essential for giving Indian citizenship to our Hindu population which has been religiously persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They (Hindus) have been forced to sweep and clean toilets, have been tortured, their temples were demolished in Pakistan, their properties have been captured and their women have been subjected to unimaginable torture there.”

“The amended Act will help our people (Hindus) from there (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) get Indian citizenship here, but now it’s also time for those from the three nations who have been living here since partition to go back to their land. We don’t want your people (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) in our land and neither our people (Hindus) will live with you,” she added.

Knowing well about the implications of her support to CAA against BSP official line, the MLA said “I’m supporting CM Kamal Nath and not Congress government. Everyone knows good and bad and particularly that there is nothing wrong in CAA. Even CM Kamal Nath possibly knows it well that the CAA is good for the country. But he’s possibly forced to oppose CAA under pressure from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, because these people have always opposed good moves and never done anything good,” she said.

In a controversial statement, the BSP MLA said, “Gandhiji nein desh ka batwara toh kar diya thaa, lekin kahin batwara deekh raha hai, barabar hai idhar udhar ki sthiti. Ab to janmo janmo tak Bharat dukhi hi hai Pakistan ke kaaran. Batwara ho bhi gaya aur lagi bhi nahi raha hai ki batwara ho gaya. (Mahatma Gandhi got the country partitioned, but is the partition visible. India is regularly facing problems due to Pakistan, the country was partitioned, but still it doesn’t seem that partition has happened.”

Welcoming the BSP MLA’s statements supporting CAA, the state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “The BJP welcomes Rambai Parihar’s bold speak. Many more politicians on the ruling side in MP know that CAA is good for the country, but don’t dare to speak. May be now they’ll also come out and speak what they think,” said Agrawal.