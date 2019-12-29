Home Nation

BSP supremo Mayawati suspends Madhya Pradesh MLA from party for supporting CAA

The ex-UP CM also added that in the past too, the concerned MLA had been cautioned to work as per the official party line only.

Published: 29th December 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a significant political development in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Rambai Parihar, one of the two BSP MLAs supporting the Kamal Nath government has been suspended by the BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday for publicly supporting the Narendra Modi-led central government over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“BSP is a disciplined party and any MP/MLA who violates discipline and party line will face action. In accordance with it only, Rambai Parihar, who is the BSP MLA from Patharia seat of Madhya Pradesh has been suspended from the party. She has also been banned from attending any party program,” the BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted on Sunday morning.

The ex-UP CM also added that in the past too, the concerned MLA had been cautioned to work as per the official party line only.

ALSO READ | Probe deaths during anti-CAA protests accurately, help innocent victims: Mayawati to UP government

Importantly, Rambai Parihar is among the two BSP MLAs and the seven allied MLAs (four independents, two BSP MLAs and one SP legislator) with whose support the Kamal Nath-led Congress government has been in power in MP since last year.

The development comes just a few hours, after the firebrand BSP MLA from Pathariya seat of Damoh district publicly supported the Narendra Modi government on the CAA.

“I congratulate Narendra Modi, Prahlad Patel (union minister and Damoh MP) and Amit Shah for the smooth passage of the CAA. It’s a great decision which should have been taken much before, but it seems those in power the past weren’t competent of taking such decision. I and my family support CAA,” said Parihar.

She further said, “The CAA was essential for giving Indian citizenship to our Hindu population which has been religiously persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They (Hindus) have been forced to sweep and clean toilets, have been tortured, their temples were demolished in Pakistan, their properties have been captured and their women have been subjected to unimaginable torture there.”

“The amended Act will help our people (Hindus) from there (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) get Indian citizenship here, but now it’s also time for those from the three nations who have been living here since partition to go back to their land. We don’t want your people (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) in our land and neither our people (Hindus) will live with you,” she added.

Knowing well about the implications of her support to CAA against BSP official line, the MLA said “I’m supporting CM Kamal Nath and not Congress government. Everyone knows good and bad and particularly that there is nothing wrong in CAA.  Even CM Kamal Nath possibly knows it well that the CAA is good for the country. But he’s possibly forced to oppose CAA under pressure from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, because these people have always opposed good moves and never done anything good,” she said.

In a controversial statement, the BSP MLA said, “Gandhiji nein desh ka batwara toh kar diya thaa, lekin kahin batwara deekh raha hai, barabar hai idhar udhar ki sthiti. Ab to janmo janmo tak Bharat dukhi hi hai Pakistan ke kaaran. Batwara ho bhi gaya aur lagi bhi nahi raha hai ki batwara ho gaya. (Mahatma Gandhi got the country partitioned, but is the partition visible. India is regularly facing problems due to Pakistan, the country was partitioned, but still it doesn’t seem that partition has happened.”

Welcoming the BSP MLA’s statements supporting CAA, the state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “The BJP welcomes Rambai Parihar’s bold speak. Many more politicians on the ruling side in MP know that CAA is good for the country, but don’t dare to speak. May be now they’ll also come out and speak what they think,” said Agrawal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayawati BSP Rambai Parihar CAA Citizenship Act
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp