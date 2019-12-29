Home Nation

'Proud of you': Robert Vadra lauds Priyanka Gandhi for visiting former IPS officer during grief

Robert Vadra also shared a video on Twitter of Priyanka Gandhi being 'manhandled' by women cops of UP Police while trying to stop her from meeting the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri.

Published: 29th December 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi with her husband Robert Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi with her husband Robert Vadra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after Priyanka Gandhi alleged that she was mahandled by police personnel in Lucknow, her husband Robert Vadra on Sunday lauded the Congress general secretary for reaching out to people who need her and said there is no crime to be with those in grief.

He also shared a video on Twitter of Priyanka Gandhi being "manhandled" by women cops of UP Police while trying to stop her from meeting the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri.

ALSO READ: Priyanka visits former IPS officer's house, 'roughed up' by UP Police

"I am extremely disturbed at the way Priyanka was manhandled by the woman cops. While one held her by the throat, the other woman cop pushed her and she fell down. But she was determined and she travelled on a two-wheeler to meet family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri," he said.

In the video, Priyanka Gandhi can be seen riding pillion on a two-wheeler.

ALSO READ: UP govt rejects Priyanka Gandhi’s charge of harassment, call it mere theatrics

"I am proud of you Priyanka for being compassionate and for reaching out to the people who need you. What you did was correct and there is no crime to be with people in need or in grief," Vadra also said.

A high-voltage drama unfolded in Lucknow on Saturday evening as Priyanka Gandhi alleged that she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of the retired IPS officer, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

The state police denied the allegation as "false", while an angry Congress, at a press conference in Delhi, slammed the police action and demanded imposition of President's Rule in UP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Robert Vadra UP Police
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp