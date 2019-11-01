Home Nation

Another shocker for BSP chief Mayawati after party MP attends Samajwadi Party meeting

BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav, who coached the Indian shooting team for the Beijing Olympic Games 2008 and Melbourne Commonwealth Games 2006, arrived at a function organised by the Samajwadi Party.

JAUNPUR: In a move that is bound to give a jolt to BSP president Mayawati, her party MP Shyam Singh Yadav, on Thursday, attended a Samajwadi Party (SP) meeting and thanked the party leaders for ensuring his victory.

In September, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suffered a major setback when all its six legislators in Rajasthan joined the Congress. On Thursday, Shyam Singh Yadav arrived at a function organised by the Samajwadi Party to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, leaving many surprised.

Yadav, who won the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency, said that he was not "afraid of anyone" and would keep attending SP meetings and functions.

The SP and the BSP has contested the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, and the SP won five seats while the BSP scored 10. Immediately after the elections, Mayawati called off the alliance accusing the SP of not transferring its votes to her candidates.

However, at Thursday's function, the BSP MP addressed the Samajwadi Party members as 'bhai' and said they had worked hard for his victory in the general elections.

Yadav was warmly welcomed at the gathering by the district party office bearers and when asked by media persons, he said, "I am not afraid of anyone and will keep coming here."

Shyam Singh Yadav, a former officer of the provincial Civil Services (PCS) hails from Ranipatti village in Jaunpur. As a former civil servant, he has worked in various capacities, including sub-divisional magistrate, municipal commissioner, special secretary and vice-chairman of different development authorities.

Yadav is also an ace shooter. He has participated in a number of shooting competitions at both national and international level. He was the Indian coach of rifle shooting and has also coached Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the former Union minister.

He coached the Indian shooting team for the Beijing Olympic Games 2008 and Melbourne Commonwealth Games 2006.

Shyam Singh Yadav is the President of Uttar Pradesh State Rifle Association and the Vice President of Uttar Pradesh Olympic Association. He has also been the Treasurer of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

