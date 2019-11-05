Home Nation

Bihar farmer to address International Science Festival in Kolkata on cauliflower cultivation

Sanjeev Kumar as been invited from Bihar to share his expertise and experiences gathered while promoting cultivation of cauliflower seeds in interior villages.

Bihar farmer Sanjeev Kumar

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar’s Hajipur-based progressive farmer Sanjeev Kumar would be among other farmers and agriculture scientists, speaking at India’s International Science Festival-2019, starting from November 5 to 8 in Kolkata.

Kumar is the recipient of many national awards including the President Award for 2019 for his innovative methods adopted for promoting cultivation of cauliflower seeds in villages. He has been invited from Bihar to share his expertise and experiences gathered while promoting cultivation of cauliflower seeds in interior villages.

Kumar is credited with having developed some indigenous high-yielding cauliflower seeds at his village Chakawara under Hajipur block in Bihar and encouraging hundreds of farmers to start cauliflower seed cultivations. He has been awarded with the Plant Genome Saviour Award by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfares, the Best Farmers' Award by PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat, National Silver Medal by ICAR at Varanasi and many others in recent years.

Kumar told this newspaper that hundreds of agriculture scientists from across the world and India would be attending this international science festival in Kolkata for sharing their research and expertise on various scientific subjects including agriculture.
 
"I shall be speaking whatever I have developed for cultivating the cauliflower seeds and promoting agriculture with available indigenous methods in interiors of Bihar,Hajipur in particularly”, he said. Kumar will speak at Agriculture Scientists conference which would be a part of this international science festival.

India’s International Science Festival would be organised by the Ministry of Science &Technology with the Ministry of Earth Science, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other organisations including Vijnana Bharati and Vigyan-Prashar.

