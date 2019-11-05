Home Nation

Tis Hazari Court clash: They abused, pushed, grabbed lady DCP's collar, tried to snatch my pistol, says injured PSO

Reliable sources said that the audio clip is part of a recorded telephone conversation between the injured PSO of the lady DCP and one of her office staff.

Published: 05th November 2019 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel.

Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court complex after clashes between lawyers and police personnel. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A five-minute audio tape of a policeman, who was seriously injured in Saturday's violent clashes at Tis Hazari courts, revealed that the lady Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) present on the spot was allegedly abused and roughed up by the lawyers and a desperate attempt was made to snatch away her PSO's service revolver.

While the PSO (Personal Security Officer called 'Operator' in Delhi police) was thrashed with iron chains and lay unconscious on the floor, the lady DCP, Monika Bhardwaj, broke down on Sunday and wept for quite some time, the audio clip revealed.

Reliable sources said that the audio clip is part of a recorded telephone conversation between the injured PSO of the lady DCP and one of her office staff. The PSO disclosed over phone to his colleague how during the violent clashes the lawyers severely assaulted him, resulting in fracture in his shoulder and injuries in ribs and hands.

ALSO READ: Police personnel hold protest outside Delhi headquarters

"I tried to protect madame (the lady DCP) who was circled by a mob of lawyers. They abused her, roughed her up and tried to pull her collar. When I moved close to shield her, they tried to snatch my pistol," the PSO was heard saying while disclosing graphic details of the violence.

"They (the lawyers) were around 300-400 and we were only 4-5 (policemen), including madame, when they started beating us," he added.

On being unconscious, the PSO revealed that in a bid to shield the lady DCP, he was first hit on his back by an iron chain. The iron chain, used to close the gates of the lock-up, was pulled out by the lawyers.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police shunts top official

"I immediately locked the pistol and tried to insert it in my belt when I was hit by an iron rod on head. As I slipped, some of them kicked me on my face," the PSO said as he broke down.

He revealed that even while he was being roughed up brutally by the mob, not even one official of the department bothered to ask him "tu jinda hai....ya thik hai...mera police ki naukri se man uth gya. (Are you alive, are you alright? I am now disenchanted with the police service)."

The PSO then revealed another startling fact: "You know, the first man (lawyer) who hit me on my head was my classmate in school, Onkar. He was the first to strike a blow."

ALSO READ: Six cases registered in clash between police, advocates at Tis Hazari Court

On the brazen loot of the service pistol of constable Amit (another colleague), the PSO said: "Amit was severely beaten. His ear drum has been ruptured. He has received internal injuries in stomach... And he is lying in a hospital bed. 'Usse bhi gira, gira kar maara gya... Pistol bhi chheen lee'. (He was brutally beaten up and his pistol was snatched away)."

About the lady DCP, the PSO revealed that on Sunday, the day after the violence, she attended a high-level meeting where she was reportedly threatened.

"In the meeting, the CP (Commissioner of Police) was also present. After the meeting, madame came out and wept... she wept for quite some time. It's strange... You are first beaten up and then you have to listen to such abuses in the meeting too," the PSO was heard as saying.

Though IANS cannot independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip, as per reliable sources in Delhi police, the clip is related to the staff of DCP Monika Bhardwaj and would be an important piece of evidence during the investigation into Saturday's violent clashes between the lawyers and the police at Tis Hazari courts in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tis Hazari Court clash Tis Hazari violence
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp